Hundreds of soldiers in Taliban siege in Jawzjan

AT News

KABUL: At least 300 government forces are besieged by Taliban in the northern province of Jawzjan, provincial officials said Saturday.

The troops both soldiers and police have come under the siege in their base called Tapa-e-Antan locating in the Darzab district.

Nosratollah, the district police chief, said that the government forces including police, army and intelligence operatives have been stuck on a hilltop surrounded from four directions.

“We will witness a calamity if they do not receive foodstuff and equipment,” he said.

Mohammad Hanif Rezaie, army spokesman in the north, said the besieged forces would be rescued soon after the weather gets suitable for helicopters to fly.

“For now, the weather is not good for choppers to land. We plan to arm the Darzab units or fly them to Sheberghan city,” Rezaie said, referring to the provincial capital.

The Darzab district fell to Taliban three months ago and government forces stationed there, retreated to a hilltop called Tapa-e-Antan.