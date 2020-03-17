Hundreds rally in Kabul against high prices

AT News

KABUL: Hundreds of people staged demonstration Tuesday in Kabul to protest the sudden increase of the prices of foodstuff and other essentials amid panic caused by reports over spread of Corona Virus that has already taken thousands of victims in Afghanistan’s neighboring states of China and Iran.

The protesters said that increase of foodstuff price would be deadlier that the virus, asking the government to prevent the arbitrary increase of essential prices.

22 people were reported to have been infected with the Corona Virus mostly in the western province of Herat bordering Iran. No casualty caused by the virus is reported.

Mohammadullah, 32, is a worker at the Kabul Municipality’s cleaning department. His monthly paymnt is 8,000 Afs (some 120 dollars). He said that he was unable to run life with his wife and four children as his payment is not enough.

Now, Mohammadullah is more worried as the price of foodstuff is jumping. He says he would not be able to even buy bread now.

“I don’t have flour, rice and cooking oil as the most essentials. I can’t buy anything now. I don’t know what should I do with my salary, should I pay house rent or buy bread?”

He said he was ashamed that he even couldn’t buy biscuits for his children.

Some foodstuff importers try to store their stuff to later sell in high prices in Kabul markets since the Corona Virus pandemic is frightening people.

Marwa Amini, spokeswoman of the interior ministry said Tuesday that 300 complaints were registered relating to high prices.