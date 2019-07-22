IDLG appoints no one until polls

AT News Report

KABUL: The Independent Directorate of Local Government (IDLG) on Sunday called a halt to new appointments in the governmental organizations until the end of the upcoming presidential polls.

The IDLG in a statement said recruitments of senior- or lower-level employees in the capital, provinces and municipalities have been suspended.

However, those individuals who have been shortlisted for specific slots in the government departments are described as an exception by the IDLG.

According to the statement, the governmental institutions hold the authority to hire and fire staffers in cases of corruption, fraud, and security issues.

This comes in the wake of President Ashraf Ghani receiving severe criticism by some of the presidential hopefuls over fresh appointments in high-level government’s positions.

The presidential candidates have consistently accused Ghani of pre-designing and engineering the forthcoming presidential polls through these new appointments; however, the Presidential Palace has denied the allegations.

IDLG put ban on appointments as recently Shahrzad Akbar has been appointed as new head to Afghanistan’s Independent Human Rights Commission, replacing Sima Samar, who served and advocated for Afghans rights for nearly 19 years.