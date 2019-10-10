IEC calls for Germany’s help to solve computer problems

AT News Report

KABUL: The Independent Election Commission (IEC) says experts from the German company of DERMALOG have been called to come to Kabul for resolving of problems affected its computer system that was hacked earlier.

According to reports, Indian hackers broke the commission’s computers benefiting a certain presidential candidate that New Delhi backs.

Electoral watchdogs say that central servers of the election commission have been out of access in the past few days, expressing concerns over fraud-related moves.

The election commission on Wednesday acknowledged that its central server was not normally active and they have no access to information saved in the data.

The commission said that the problem would be solved by the German computer experts.

It said that German company was responsible for technical issues of its computer system, adding that the problem would affect announcement of the results.

Abdullah Abdullah’s team said that the biometric server did not work regularly in the past one week, while Ghani’s team said there was no evidence to prove the system was hacked.

The UN representative in Afghanistan, Tadamichi Yamamoto asked foreign ministry on Tuesday to urgently grant visa to the German experts for resolving of computers.