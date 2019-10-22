IEC confirms NTC’s hallway’s locker broken

AT News Report

KABUL: The Independent Election Commission has confirmed the breaking lockers of the National Tally Center’s hallway, but emphasized that the lockers of the biometric data room have remained untouched.

The Stability and Partnership electoral team, led by Chief Executive Abduallah Abdullah has earlier claimed that some people in the IEC’s secretariat and a certain electoral team alongside with Special Forces of Police have broken into the NTC of the commission.

“Our investigation shows that the lockers of the hallway of the national tally center have been broken, because the security forces entered into the room due to cold weather,” said the commission officials at a press conference on Tuesday.

After the event, the IEC said that the lockers of the biometric data room have been checked with the presence of Abdullah’s camp manager.

The IEC has found the head of the secretary and security advisor of the commission guilty for the incident.

The interior ministry has rejected the allegations, saying that the security forces have always been neutral in the election process.

Spokesman for the ministry, Nasrat Rahimi said the national police were responsible for the eternal and external security issues of the commission but they were not stationed in areas that secret data have been existed.