IEC says reliable votes to be separated from unreliable

AT News Report

KABUL: “Efforts are being made to challenge election process, but the commission has approaches to separate reliable votes from unreliable votes,” an official at the Independent Election Commission (IEC) said Monday.

The statements come after videos of allegedly fraud went viral.

“We had 200 temporary employees, from them maybe there were some who had given the ballots to some people either intentionally or mistakenly, or maybe they had used the ballots in favor of some candidates. But we have plans of separating credible and incredible votes,” said a commission official, Mohammad Abdullah.

After the elections, photos and videos circulated in the social media, show unidentified people filling the boxes with ballots.

In other images, government officials and security officers encourage the voters to cast their votes in favor of a certain candidate.

The Independent Electoral Complaint Commission, says they have received some 2,500 complaints of fraud in Saturday’s election, vowing to seriously probe the complaints.

“We have our standards, but our standards may not be publicized because more chances would be created to escape from monitoring. But we make efforts to do our best to prevent fraud and violation,” said Mohammad Reza Fayyaz, spokesman of the electoral complaints commission.

Abdullah Abdullah’s electoral team says they have shared about 1,000 complaints to the commission.