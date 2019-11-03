IEC starts recounting, inspecting votes

AT News Report

KABUL: After the Dermalog –a Germany private company, has stated a report of transparent and valid votes, the Independent Election Commission (IEC) announced that it would start the recounting and inspection process of the ballet papers across the country.

A member of the IEC, Rahima Zarifi said Sunday, ‘today Monday’ the recounting process of votes would be implemented in 34 provinces. The IEC said the process would be done in three days.

According to the IEC, over 86,000 biometric votes have been recognized valid and more than 1,843,000 termed as invalid.

“Out of 1,929,333 biometric votes, 1,843,107 have been finalized,” said Awarang Zib, an electoral commissioner.

He also emphasized that the recounting and inspection process would be conducted with the presence of electoral observers and media outlets.

However, Head of the Free and Fair Election Foundation of Afghanistan, Yousuf Rasheed has told Radio Azadi that the preliminary results of the election would not be announced on due time. “If the situation not well managed, also because of bad weather and delay in the comeback of the delegation, the IEC will not be able to announce the results on November 14th,” he added.

Afghan presidential election was held on September 28th, however, the preliminary results have been postponed due to technical issues, and the leadership of the IEC apologized from the nation over the lapse in the process.