IEC terms insecurity core challenge ahead of polls

AT News Report

KABUL: The Independent Election Commission (IEC) has defined the ongoing insecurity as the core challenge on the way of presidential elections slated for 28 September.

IEC’s spokesman Abdullah Aziz Ibrahimi said they were able to transfer sensitive election materials to 26 provinces out of 34, terming insecurity as the main hurdler to complete the process.

“We hope that security agencies will ensure the safety of the election so that the concerns of the people and the Election Commission are addressed,” TOLONews quoted Mr. Ibrahimi, as saying.

However, according to him, government officials said security situation will be improved within 10 days.

“The security situation will fully change within the next ten days and the condition will be provided for the election,” presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said.

“The list shared with us includes 4,942 centers across the country for which we will provide full security,” the Interior Ministry’s spokesman Nusrat Rahimi said.

In the wake of insecurity, President Ashraf Ghani time and again said that election will be held on its due time. In a campaign gathering in Kabul on Friday he said, “election is a must because it is the goal of our Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.”

This comes as conflicts have increased in the northern provinces of Kunduz, Takhar and Baghlan, the western provinces of Badghis and Farah as well as some other provinces.