IEC to unveil preliminary result soon sans vote recount in 7 provinces

AT News Report

KABUL: The Independent Election Commission (IEC) authorities on Wednesday said that it would soon announce the preliminary results of the presidential election without recounting the votes of seven problematic provinces.

The vote recount and audit process was launched by IEC on November 9 in 34 provinces of the country. However, it faced resistance from some electoral tickets and was halted for a while before resuming once again on November 17.

As 20 days have passed since the launch of the recount process, the electoral body has still not been able to conduct it in seven provinces of the country due to opposition from some electoral camps and criticisms of people.

Despite the disagreement, the electoral body has said it would announce the primary results without recounting the ballots of seven contentious provinces.

Abdul Aziz Ibrahimi, IEC spokesman, said: “The recount process has completed in 26 provinces and it’s ongoing in Kandahar province only. The preliminary results will soon be shared with the people of Afghanistan.”

Ibrahimi said as the efforts of IEC had produced no positive results with regards to convincing some electoral teams; therefore, the vote recount process in seven provinces hadn’t been started.

This comes as the recount process in Faryab, Sar-i-Pul, Jawzjan, Badakhshan, Panjshir, Baghlan and Takhar provinces were brought to a halt by the supporters of the Stability and Partnership team led by CEO Abdullah Abdullah and the doors of IEC offices in these provinces had been shut down.