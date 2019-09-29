IECC receives over 2,270 poll-related complaints

AT News Report

KABUL: The body responsible for adjudicating complaints related to the Saturday’s elections has announced today it has received 2,275 poll-related complaints since voting day across the country.

Spokesman for Independent Electoral Complaints Commission (IECC), Mohammad Qasem Alyas in a press conference on Sunday said 2,275 complaints were so far recorded.

“Still we did not categorize the complaints, but mostly it was due to missing names in the voting lists, which is a technical issue,” he added.

“Today (Monday) will be the last day of receiving complaints and after the IECC will categorize the complaints,” he added.

Meanwhile, an IECC member Qutbuding Roidar said the body will investigate all complaints related to the Election Day accordance to the law.

“We are committed to address all of the complaints on time with complete impartiality.” According to him, the majority of complaints were recorded by individuals.

The Afghan masses on Saturday approached polling stations across the country to practice their fundamental rights of democracy to elect their new leader through votes. The polls have opened for 4th round of presidential elections amid fears of violence following threats by the Taliban do disrupt the election process.

Security has been tightened nationwide as tens of thousands of Afghan National Defense and Security Forces deployed to guard polling stations and prevent attacks. There were some reports and insurgents attacked polling centers in a series of blasts and clashes across the country that left many voters dead and injured.