India backs Afghanistan peace process

AT News

KABUL: Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the reconciliation council in a visit to India, met with Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in New Delhi.

Indian top diplomat announced his country’s support to the ongoing peace efforts in Afghanistan, Abdullah’s spokesman Mojib Rahimi said Friday.

Jaishankar called peace in Afghanistan as peace in the region, and once again said New Delhi would continue support of an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process, according Rahimi.

Abdullah spoke about the ongoing peace negotiations between Afghan government and Taliban negotiators in Qatar, calling it an opportunity and it should be appropriately used.

He also said that a peaceful Afghanistan would be in benefit to the entire region, thanking India’s position for the peace process in Afghanistan.

Abdullah also met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the country’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval in his four-day visit.

Modi assured him that the peace acceptable by Afghans would be accepted by India and reiterated New Delhi’s support for a permanent peace and stability peace in Afghanistan.