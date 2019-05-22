India wants a peaceful Afghanistan

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: India on Wednesday reaffirmed its commitment to a process that can help Afghanistan emerge as a united, peaceful, inclusive and economically vibrant nation.

Any peace agreement in Afghanistan must guarantee gender equality and respect for human rights. The Indian minister of external affairs said

Sushma Swaraj, addressing a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s Council of Foreign Ministers, underscore the importance India attached to the SCO Afghanistan Contact Group.

In a statement from the Indian foreign ministry, she said her country welcomed an early conclusion of the draft roadmap for further actions of the Contact Group.

She added India was committed to continue working for a favorable environment for SCO member countries’ economic activities and to intensify work on the relevant documents on trade cooperation.