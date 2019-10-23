Home / Latest Updates / Infiltration to IEC’s digital center unacceptable: MPs

Infiltration to IEC’s digital center unacceptable: MPs

October 23, 2019

AT News Report

KABUL: Mir Rahman Rahmani, speaker of the parliament says that breaching of the independent election commission’s data center was unacceptable for the lawmakers, calling for the summoning of acting interior minister for explanation.

Rahmani said Wednesday that acting interior minister should answer the lawmakers’ questions about the incident, adding that junior officers of the ministry broke the locks and entered the center.

“The Special Forces are responsible to suppress Taliban and Daesh. Deputy interior minister is bullying. So the parliament should summon him and the minister for explanation.”

Officials in the election commission say that security forces guarding the commission, went to the digital center’s corridor to get warm Sunday night, but the data center was not broken.

But Abdullah Abdullah’s electoral team claims that an “organized crime” was committed.

