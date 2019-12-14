Inmates shorten sentences by reading books

AT News

KABUL: The intimates can reduce 6-day jail sentence if they read a book and give presentation on it. Ministry of Interior has been working on it is draft. The interesting concept is being drafted to promote reading culture among the prisoners—a step given prisoners a golden chance to get sentence discount.

Based on the draft, if the prisoners read books, they would receive daily jail sentence discount.

If a prisoner read a minimum 100-page book and provide 10 minutes information on it, he/she will get 6 days prison sentence discount as award, the ministry said in a statement.

Based on reports, there are over 35K prisoners across the country. Pul-e-Charkhi, is one of the largest jail in the country—it is in Kabul with over ten thousand prisoners at the same time.

It has been opened in 1980s and is under control of the ministry of interior – Pul-e-Charkhi prison, on the eastern outskirts of Kabul, is a place where key insurgent members beside other criminals are being kept there.