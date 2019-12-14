Insider attack kills at least 23 Afghan soldiers in Ghazni

AT News

KABUL: At least 23 members of the local army have been killed in an insider attack conducted by a number of Taliban infiltrators in the army ranking in southern Ghazni province, sources confirmed on Saturday.

A security source, who wished to go unnamed, has told Afghanistan Times that the incident took place in Lewani Bazar village of Qarabagh, where nine members of Taliban infiltrators, working in army ranks have opened fire on the local army personnel. According to the source, after seizing the weapons and military vehicles, the attackers have joined the Taliban.

But, spokesman for the ministry of defense, Fawad Aman has put the death toll of the army personnel to nine.

However, Ghazni Provincial Council Member, Ammanullah Kamran has said at least 23 personnel of the local army have been martyred in the attack. “The killers have links with Taliban,” he added.

The Taliban group has yet to comment in connection.

The insider attacks have often posed massive casualties on Afghan and US forces in the past. Some experts believe that Afghan military officials have so far been failed to prevent the infiltration of the militants groups in the military ranking.