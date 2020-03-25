Insurgent shelling kills 3 civilians in Kapisa

AT News

KABUL: A mortal shelling fired by the militants in northern Kapisa province left three civilians dead while three others, including a child received injuries, officials said on Wednesday.

Provincial Police Spokesman Abdul Shaeq Shorash said the mortals targeted a vehicle in Shahkhost village of Tagab district of the province.

According to him, a policeman was killed, while helping the wounded to evacuate the site.

Provincial Council Member Abdul Aziz said the civilians were heading from Qourghal village to Kabul.

The Taliban group did not immediately comment on the incident so far.

Civilian casualty has remained unabated despite the key stakeholders—Afghan government, U.S., and the Taliban group have expressed readiness to end the endless war in Afghanistan through negotiations.