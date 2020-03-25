Home / Latest Updates / Insurgent shelling kills 3 civilians in Kapisa

Insurgent shelling kills 3 civilians in Kapisa

admin March 25, 2020 Latest Updates, Nation Leave a comment 17 Views

AT News

KABUL: A mortal shelling fired by the militants in northern Kapisa province left three civilians dead while three others, including a child received injuries, officials said on Wednesday.

Provincial Police Spokesman Abdul Shaeq Shorash said the mortals targeted a vehicle in Shahkhost village of Tagab district of the province.

According to him, a policeman was killed, while helping the wounded to evacuate the site.

Provincial Council Member Abdul Aziz said the civilians were heading from Qourghal village to Kabul.

The Taliban group did not immediately comment on the incident so far.

Civilian casualty has remained unabated despite the key stakeholders—Afghan government, U.S., and the Taliban group have expressed readiness to end the endless war in Afghanistan through negotiations.

About admin

Check Also

Gov’t has released nine Taliban prisoners from Wardak jail

AT News KABUL: In a decree, President Ashraf Ghani has set free at least nine …

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved