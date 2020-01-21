Insurgents strike tens of health facilities in east

AT News

KABUL: The Taliban fighters have destroyed around 50 public health centers and blocked over 112 others mostly in eastern part of the country during one year, top health official said on Tuesday.

Minister of Public Heath, Ferozuddin Feroz in a press briefing talked about the ministry’s achievements in the ongoing year, terming insecurity a great challenge against the development of health facilities in Afghanistan.

His remarks come days after the Taliban has imposed restrictions on the health service members in southern Paktia province, demanding the health employees to provide Pakistani drugs for the residents.

But the health minister has spoken of increase in the number of curative centers for drug addicted people and prisoners.

“The ministry has cancelled over 7, 000 License of the private health institutions due to absence of standard facilities,” Feroz added.

Afghanistan is one of those countries which is trailing with several type of health issues. Earlier, the health officials have voiced concerns about the hazardous of air pollution in capital Kabul after the polluted weather has claimed the life of a number of residents.