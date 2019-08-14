Intra-Afghan talks after Sept. polls: Danish

AT News Report

KABUL: President Ghani’s Second Vice President, Sarwar Danish said Tuesday that the direct talks between the Afghan government and Taliban group would be kicked off after September Presidential polls.

In a meeting with the members of the parliament, Danish said the constitutional and governmental issues have not been discussed with the Taliban so far.

“US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad held talks with the Taliban over issues related to both sides. The Afghan government is another side of negotiations,” he said.

Danish emphasized on a peace deal, which can end the violence, and pave the ground for a lasting stability in Afghanistan.

“Afghans want peace, which can ensure stability, security and preserve the achievements and freedom, has gained in the past two decades,” he added.

His remarks come as the eight round of peace talks between US and Taliban representatives was wrapped up recently in Qatar’s capital Doha.

Khalilzad in his twitter page said the two sides have discussed over productive technical details of the peace process.

Meanwhile, according to some sources the peace agreement between US and Taliban is expected to be signed within few days. The agreement will facilitate the ground for US troop’s withdrawal and direct talks between Taliban and Afghan government. The direct talks are likely to be held in one of the European states.