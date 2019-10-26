Intra-Afghan talks postponed yet again

AT News Report

KABUL: The third meeting between Taliban and Afghan politicians supposed to be held in China next week, was postponed for a short time, officials in the High Peace Council said.

Hajji Din Mohammad, a member of the council said on Saturday that the decision to postpone China meeting, was made by a quadrilateral meeting held Friday in Russia.

Representatives from Russia, China, the United States and Pakistan met in Moscow to discuss the continuation of the peace process in Afghanistan. The US envoy for Afghan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad represented Washington in Moscow in a series of visits to some European and Asian states where he is discussing the peace negotiations with the Taliban.

Intra-Afghan talks was postponed in the past as well. There were several postponements made as Afghans was about to held talks in in Russia and Qatar. Finally, they made it, but the talks held without government officials as Taliban seriously rejected to receive them.

The government is expected to send a delegation to Beijing to talk to the Taliban, who have so far rejected sitting with president Ghani’s administration, calling it the US puppet.

The state ministry for peace said that they were working on a reasonable delegation, emphasizing that the peace talks should be led by the government of Afghanistan.

The peace council said that Moscow meeting discussed the China session postponement, resumption of the US and Taliban negotiations, violence reduction and continuing of the intra-Afghan dialogues, which has been held twice in Russia and Qatar this year.

The council said that Beijing meeting was postponed for more effectiveness of the intra-Afghan negotiations.