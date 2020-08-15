Intra-Afghan talks postponed

AT News

KABUL: The intra-Afghan talks as part of peace efforts between the government and Taliban expected to begin soon, has been postponed for an unclear time and unclear reasons.

Habiba Sarabi and Farooq Majrooh, members of the government delegation for peace talks said on Saturday that they didn’t know the reason of the negotiation postponement and that when the talks would be held.

Earlier the Taliban had vowed to sit with President Ghani’s delegation in Qatar after Ghani accepted the Loya Jirga’s order to release 400 Taliban prisoners Ghani believed were “dangerous people”.

The government has not yet commented on the talks delay, but Taliban in a statement accused Ghani administration of hampering the negotiations.

Abdullah Abdullah, head of the high council for national reconciliation, said that the government team would go to Qatar with a strong and united viewpoint.

The government agreed to release 400 problematic Taliban prisoners to remove the last hurdle for talks.

It said Friday that 80 of the prisoners were released on Thursday, vowing to free the rest 320 soon.