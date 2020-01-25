Iran beats Afghanistan at CAFA U19 Girl’s Futsal Championship

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Iran eased past Afghanistan 16-1 at the CAFA U19 Girl’s Futsal Championship 2020 on Saturday, Tehran Times reported.

Roghayeh Sume’eh scored seven goals for Iran and Maral Torkman and Fahimeh Arzani each scored three goals. Ziba Afroogh had a brace and Nasrin Ghomi also scored one goal.

Iran will play Uzbekistan in a must-win game on Sunday.

The round-robin tournament has brought Tajikistan, Iran, Kyrgyz Republic, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan together in Dushanbe from Jan. 24 to 29.

Iran had started the competition with a 15-0 win over Tajikistan on Friday.

The Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) is an association of the football playing nations in Central Asia.