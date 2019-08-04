Iran doubts US intention in Afghan peace talks

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani, at a joint press conference with his Afghan counterpartFazlHadiMuslimyar in Tehran, said that the US is not genuinely after establishing peace in Afghanistan, adding that Washington is after obstructing foreign investments in the war-torn country, farsnews has reported.

“The security of Afghanistan is important for the Islamic Republic of Iran but some countries are after creating insecurity in Afghanistan with terrorist measures, and their final objective is to undermine economic investments in this country,” Larijani said

“The Americans have held countless rounds of negotiations with Taliban while this is not the right path and all measures must be undertaken with the central role of the Afghan government,” he said, criticizing the US-Taliban talks for trying to push the Afghan government aside.

He then cautioned that the current situation in Afghanistan is sensitive, highlighting that the White House is “acting insincerely” in its relations with Afghanistan.

“While they claim to be after negotiations, they are following a different path,” the top lawmaker stressed.

Larijani reiterated Iran’s support for Afghanistan’ territorial integrity, adding that the Tehran-Kabul ties are historical and deep.

“Your presence in Tehran will assuredly have more growth in political and economic relations between Iran and Afghanistan,” Larijain told Muslimyar.

For his part, Muslimyar said that Afghanistan strongly condemns the US unilateral sanctions against Iran which has been supportive of Afghanistan in all these years.

“The Americans are not after genuine peace in Afghanistan and they are the common enemies of Iran, Afghanistan, Islam and the human kind” the Afghan speaker asserted, referring to the suspicious growth in the presence of ISIL terrorists in the war-torn country.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump stated that he could win the war in Afghanistan within a week but did not want to kill 10 million people.

In a similar comment in June, Trump had stated that he could end the war in Afghanistan “in a week”, but that doing so would cause millions of deaths.