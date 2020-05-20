Iran once again rejects torturing Afghan migrants

AT News

KAUBL: Citing the reports of Afghan migrants torturing by the Iranian border guards, Tehran has once again turned down its involvement in the incident, saying that issue has been misrepresented by the Afghan media outlets.

A member of the Iran National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani in a telephone conversation with the Afghan National Security Advisor, Hamdullah Mohib said that Tehran has been shocked by the incident and that their investigation showed that the incident has not taken place on the Afghanistan-Iran borderline.

Based on local officials in western Herat province, the Iran’s border guards had tortured and then forced around 50 Afghan migrant workers to jump into the river.

The inhuman act of the Iranian guards has earned harsh criticisms from national and international community.

The Afghan ministry of foreign affairs said that it would probe the issue throughout diplomatic ties with Tehran.

The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo said that he was horrified by the Iran forces treatment against the Afghan migrants. The US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Alice Wells said that the perpetrators and individuals behind the incident should be held accountable.

Meanwhile, Shamkhanis said that US has not observed Iran’s interests in the Afghanistan’s issue and is focusing on a wrong policy.