Iran to probe Afghan protesters’ deaths aimed Kabul pressure

AT News

KABUL: After reports regarding deaths of the Afghan nationals in demonstrations in Iran, Kabul has officially asked the Iranian officials for clarification in regards.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Tehran has pledged that they would share the details with Afghanistan after identification of dead people.

According to media reports, at least nine Afghan nationals have been killed in the demonstration in Iran.

“The issue will be investigated through diplomatic ways by Afghanistan embassy in Tehran,” Gran Hewad, MoFA’s spokesman.

The ministry didn’t provide details about the dead and wounded Afghans in the Iran demonstration. But reports said that over 121 Afghan nationals have been arrested by the Iranian security forces in demonstration in Iran.

The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission has asked the Afghan government to investigate the cases. “The human rights commission is concerned about the violation of human rights,” said Shokrullah Mashkor, commissioner of the commission.