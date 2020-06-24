Iranian experts to help Afghanistan fight coronavirus

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Iranian Deputy Health Minister Alireza Rayeesi said that Afghanistan has asked Iran to help the country combat coronavirus as Kabul lacks expertise to use PCR systems.

The two countries hold constant talks on Iran’s methods of containing the virus, in particular, Iran’s National Screening plan, Rayeesi said on Wednesday, farsnews has reported.

Due to a lack of electronic infrastructures, the Iranian style of “National Screening” plan was not feasible for Afghanistan, but Iran suggested they apply “Phone-Screening” to detect the infected cases, he added.

The official also referred to the recent visit of Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar to Tehran, saying, “During the meeting, the Afghan official said the US has sent 50 ‘Polymerase chain reaction’(PCR) systems but his country doesn’t have the expertise to use it, so Iran has decided to send experts team to train them.”

Iran has screened and cured over 3 million Afghan nationals during COVID-19 outbreak like its own citizens, he noted.