Journalist stoned on head during protests in Brussels

KABUL: The REAL TV Analytic Information Center said that its reporter was stoned on head during protests by the Armenian group of protestors in Brussels.

The TV channel in a statement condemned the acts and called on the Belgium government to hold the perpetrators accountable. ‘Khatira Sardargiz, who is a journalist working for REAL TV as the network international correspondent in Europe, was hit gravely in the head by a stone thrown at her,” the statement said. “Hereby, REAL TV condemns the act of brutal terror carried out by Armenians, targeting employee of her professional duties in the strongest term.”

According to the TV, Armenian armed units subjected to fire the positions of Azerbaijani troops located on the forward defense line in various directions of the front, using large-caliber guns and mortars.

As a result of urgent measures, the enemy was suppressed by the retaliation fire of our military units, it said, adding, this, in turn, has caused the Azerbaijani National Awakening Movement to expand on a large scale in Azerbaijan and around the world.

However, the Armenians’ response to a large but peaceful group of protesters supporting the Azerbaijani National Awakening Movement constituted common characteristics of fascist movements; terrorist nature and fascist traits, it added.

According to the statement, “peaceful protests are being held in the capital of Azerbaijan, Baku, along with a number of other cities. Thus, the list included big countries such as Germany, Turkey, they conveyed messages in a clear, simple way condemning the treacherous invasion of our country by Armenia and supporting the just cause of Azerbaijan on a global scale.”

Ever since, a group of Armenians committed offenses that included “breach of the peace, violent disorder, assault on the peaceful protest of Azerbaijanis in Belgium, including in the United States and the Netherlands. Azerbaijanis gathered in front of the Azerbaijani embassy in Belgium were stoned to death. Even though embassies and consulates are located in another country, they have legally considered a territory of the country they represent. Thus, the Armenians attacked the Azerbaijani state. The vandals also set fire to a car parked in front of the embassy with the Azerbaijani world scribbled on it.

REAL TV is also urging the Federal Government of Belgium and calls on authorities to immediately investigate the activities of those who attacked and seriously injured a reporter and to find and punish the culprits behind the outrageous terrorist acts.