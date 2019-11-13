Kabul car bomb kills 12, including three children

By Farhad Naibkhel

KABUL: At least 12 civilians, including three school children were killed and 20 others received injuries in Kabul on Wednesday, when a van packed with explosive targeted a vehicle belonging to a foreign security company, officials said.

A Townace car borne improvised explosive device hit a Land Cruiser vehicle belonging to a “Garda World” a foreign security company in PD 15th on the main road of Kabul at around 7:25 local time on Wednesday morning, spokesman for Ministry of Interior, Nasrat Rahimi said.

Marwai Amani, deputy interior ministry told Afghanistan Times that 12 people, including three children was killed in the blast. She said, 20 more, including four foreigners received injures.

Moreover, Rahimi said school children, who were on the way to school, were among martyred and wounded individuals.

Two private vehicles and one vehicle of the mentioned company were also destroyed in the blast.

President Ashraf Ghani has strongly condemned the attack, calling it an inhuman act against civilians and children.

“Such despicable acts of the enemy won’t blemish the Nation’s firm intention to reach peace and prosperity.”

According to report, the Grada World Company is a Canadian private security Firm. No group so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

It is worth mentioning that the car bombing took place in Kabul a day after President Ghani announced conditional release of three high ranking Taliban militants in exchange for two instructors of the American University of Afghanistan – an attempt to pave ground for face-to-face negotiations with the Taliban group.

According to the United Nations, nearly 4,000 civilians were killed or wounded in the first half of this year, including a sharp increase in the number of casualties caused by government and foreign forces.