Kabul extols Khalilzad’s fresh Afghan peace efforts

AT News Report

KABUL: The government welcomes new efforts by the US envoy for peace, Zalmay Khalilzad in recent overseas trips to discuss peace negotiations.

Khalilzad was in Belgium on Monday where he met NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg to discuss Afghan peace talks after the US president called off negotiations with Taliban in early September. He is planned to visit some other European and Asian states with the same purpose.

Khalilzad also met with EU Special Envoy for Afghanistan, Roland Kobia and discussed important issues related to Afghanistan.

“Excellent meeting today at EU headquarters between Europe and US with likeminded partners to discuss Afghan Peace Process. Thanks to all for your participation,” Kobia said in a tweet message.

However, Najia Anwari, spokeswoman for the state ministry for peace warned on Tuesday that the peace efforts would not have results if the government of Afghanistan was not actively involved.

“We welcome the interests by states such as the United States and Russia. But if the government of Afghanistan does not play the basic role, this process will fail. We also demand the Taliban to reduce violence and observe ceasefire so that we can make further steps toward peace,” she said.

The high peace council called on Taliban not to insist the issues that harm peace process.

Taliban have not yet commented on the fresh developments.

President Ghani’s Spokesman, Sediq Sediqqi, said that a dignified peace would be possible when the government of Afghanistan leads the process.

Separately, political analyst Wahid Mojda, believes that nothing remained to be discussed and only the two parties would sign the deal agreement already prepared.

“Taliban have clarified that they will not talk to the government of Afghanistan as government. They have said that invasion was illegitimate for them. There is nothing left to be discussed and only the agreement will be signed,” he said.