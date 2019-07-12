Kabul police apologies attacking reporters

AT News Report

KABUL: Deputy Kabul Police Chief Najibullah Sartair on Friday officially apologized to journalists over last week’s incident, where some policemen misbehaved with media persons and beat them up.

The incident occurred when police personnel led by Sartair behaved badly and assaulted some of the journalists last week when they were trying to get some footage while Aryana Afghan-Turk High School was sieged by police.

Addressing reporters here, the deputy police chief officially apologized to newsmen for the misconduct and improper police manner.

“The operation was still not over and for the sake of the public safety, the reporters were not allowed to go inside,” said Satair.

Satari said he has been enjoying good ties and relationship with journalists, pledging over its preservation.

This misconduct by police comes as Afghanistan has been constantly described as a dangerous place for journalists despite a relatively good state of freedom of speech. The Taliban group last month warned Afghan media outlets not to air government ads against them.

Furthermore, the war imposed by the Taliban and Islamic State (IS) extremist groups, and constant abuses by warlords and corrupt political officials constitute a permanent threat to the journalists, the media and press freedom in Afghanistan.