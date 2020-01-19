Kabul police arrested four for various felonies

AT News

KABUL: Kabul police has detained four people on the charge of plundering – looting – and drug vend in the capital city during fresh crackdown against law breakers.

The operation conducted in 2nd PD of Kabul city and security forces captured two people accused of robbery, plundering and looting precious goods of the residents, Kabul Police Press Disk said.

The crooks were caught red handed while attempting to commit crime, the statement added.

According to the statement, two others were arrested on the charge of selling drugs in 13th PD.

Their dossiers have been submitted to the relevant judicial organs for further inquiry, noted statement.

Kabul police lauded people’s cooperation in regards to nab criminals, asking the resident to accelerate cooperation in regards.