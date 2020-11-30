Kabul police detain 24 criminals

AT News

KABUL: The security forces have arrested 24 people convicted of various crimes such as robbery, plundering and breaking the laws around Kabul, the capital city.

Kabul police in a statement said that the perpetrators were detained in the crackdowns carried out by the Afghan security forces in PD 2nd, 4th, 6th, 10th, 16th, and 17th of Kabul. A crackdown was also conducted in Chahar-Asiab district.

The security forces seized four pistols from these criminals, the statement said, adding that the cases were referred to the judicial departments for further proceeding.

After the residents of Kabul city voiced frustration on the rise of insecurity in the city, Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who has recently taken the responsibility of the city’s security, said that the police would publicize the photos of the criminals with people.