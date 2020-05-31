Kabul Police nab 13 on criminal charges

AT News

KABUL: Kabul police have arrested 13 people on the charge of different crimes during crackdowns carried out in Kabul city and its districts.

Police succeeded in arresting 13 people accused of killing, armed robbery, plundering, stealing vehicles and mobiles of the citizens in PD 2nd, 9th, 10th, 15th and 17th, said a press statement issued by the Ministry of Interior on Sunday.

According to the statement, five rifles and pistols and a stolen vehicle were discovered and confiscated from the detained culprits by the police.

The cases have been referred to the judicial organs for further inquiry and proceeding, the statement added.