Kabul seeks Riyadh support in Afghan peace quest

AT News

KABUL: Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammad Haneef Atmar who is in Saudi Arabia to meet the country’s official on issues related to Afghanistan, termed Riyadh’s support essential for peace in the country.

Mr. Atmar discussed the bilateral relations, particularly the expansion of trade and economic relations, the ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement on Wednesday.

He would appreciate Riyadh’s support to the Afghan peace process. Atmar will meet with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and other top officials to “discuss wide-ranging issues, including strengthening global and regional consensus and increasing the Islamic world’s support for the Afghan peace process.”

Atmar asked the Organization of Islamic Countries to cooperate with Afghanistan in establishment an Islamic University in the eastern province of Nangarhar.

Atmar’s visit comes amid the ongoing fragile intra-Afghan negotiations which are being held between the Afghan government and Taliban in Qatari capital Doha. Saudi has recognized the Taliban regime during their stay in power, and is still believed to have significant influence on them.