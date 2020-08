AT News

KABUL: At least eight civilians have lost their lives after a vehicle they were traveling in hit a roadside mine in southern Kandahar province on Monday morning, security officials said.

An anti-vehicle mine planted by terrorists on the roadside went off after a Datsun model vehicle passed the area at around 4:30am local time on Monday, Spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, Tariq Arian said.

He confirmed that eight civilians were killed in the blast.