Karzai attends Chirac’s funeral

AT News Report

KABUL: Former President Hamid Karzai, and other world leaders, past and present, on Monday gathered in Paris to attend the funeral ceremony of Jacques Chirac, the former president of France.

Former president fled to Paris to extend his profound condolences and sympathies with the government of French and the people.

France has been considering as one of important allies to Afghanistan, who helped Afghanistan in several areas.

Jacques Chirac was a pioneer and prominent in political arena of the world, and over 80 world leaders attended his funeral ceremony, to give him the last respect.

Foreign dignitaries gathered in the French capital on Monday for the funeral of Jacques Chirac, who died last week at the age of 86.

The former statesman served from 1995 to 2007, during a political career that spanned four decades.