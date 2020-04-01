Karzai calls on people to take Coronavirus serious

AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai expressed his deep concerns over the outbreak of Coronavirus, calling on “all dear country-fellows” to take the disease serious and pay attention to health instructions for avoiding affliction and further spread of the virus.

In a statement, Karzai asked national traders, investors and other well-off people to assist the poor people who have lost their jobs in the quarantine situation.

According to the Ministry of Public Health, the number on Wednesday of COVID-19 cases in the country is 196.

The ministry said that in the past 24 hours, 22 new positive cases have been confirmed, with 12 in Herat, six in Kabul, one in Ghazni, one in Baghlan and one in Paktika province.

On Monday, Health Minister Ferozuddin Feroz, at an opening ceremony for a COVID-19 testing center in Kabul, said the capacity of health facilities in the country will be increased to 1,000 tests a day by the end of this week.