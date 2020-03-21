Karzai condemns attack on security forces

AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai has strongly condemned an attack on the army and police forces in the southern province of Zabul.

More than 20 soldiers and police were killed Friday when their joint checkpoint came under attack by gunmen in the province’s area of Spina Ghbarga.

Nobody immediately claimed responsibility for the attack that took place on the first day of the Afghan New Year (March 20).

Karzai denounced the attack as a “clear killing of Afghans”.

“While efforts are going on for peace, inciting to violence which the only victims are Afghans, is dangerous for the country and obstacle for peace,” Karzai said Saturday in a statement.

He called once again on the Afghan parties of war to be vigilant in the current situation and not to be victims of the aliens’ conspiracies.

The former president wished paradise for the dead soldiers and police and patience for their families.