Karzai condemns drone attacks on Paktia, Baghlan

AT News Report

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai strongly condemned drone attacks on the Aryoub district of Paktia province and Dand-e-Shahaboddin district of Baghlan province, which inflicted casualties to civilians.

Karzai denounced in a statement any military operations against civilians as inhumane and against Islamic principles. He reiterated demands to Afghans for unity through intra-Afghan talks to resolve their problems.

Karzai wished paradise for the dead and swift recovery for the wounded.

