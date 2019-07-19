Karzai condemns Kabul, Kandahar terrorist attacks

AT News Report

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai strongly condemned terrorist attacks in Kabul and Kandahar province as the work of enemies of Afghanistan and Afghans.

Six civilians were killed and some 20 injured after a magnetic bomb stuck to a vehicle went off Friday morning at the southern entrance of Kabul University.

On Thursday, a group of Taliban fighters attacked an army regiment in Kandahar province. Around 20 people were killed and more than 100 wounded.

Karzai said in a statement that peace process should accelerate to save the people and country form aliens’ conspiracies.

He wished paradise for the dead and quick recovery for the injured.