Karzai condemns Kabul ‘terrorist attack’

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai strongly condemned a “terrorist attack” in Kabul that killed and wounded a number of people on Wednesday.

A suicide bomber blew himself up in the Rishkhor neighborhood of the Charasiab district, killing at least three and injuring another 15.

Karzai called the attack as the job of enemies of peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The former president said the recent increase in violence was against the ongoing peace efforts aiming to harm the process. He called on the Afghans to be vigilant to the enemies’ plots.

He wished paradise for the dead and swift recovery for the injured.