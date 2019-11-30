Karzai condemns Khost drone attack

AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai strongly condemned a drone attack that killed six civilians in Khost province.

The attack took place in the Alisher district in which six members of a family were killed.

Karzai denounced the attack an inhumane act a crime against Afghans, calling for an immediate stop of civilian targets.

He asked the Afghans to accelerate peace efforts through intra-Afghan dialogues to put an end to the long war.

The former president wished paradise for the dead and patience for their loved ones.