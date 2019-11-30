Home / Latest Updates / Karzai condemns Khost drone attack

Karzai condemns Khost drone attack

admin November 30, 2019 Latest Updates, Provinces Leave a comment 34 Views

AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai strongly condemned a drone attack that killed six civilians in Khost province.

The attack took place in the Alisher district in which six members of a family were killed.

Karzai denounced the attack an inhumane act a crime against Afghans, calling for an immediate stop of civilian targets.

He asked the Afghans to accelerate peace efforts through intra-Afghan dialogues to put an end to the long war.

The former president wished paradise for the dead and patience for their loved ones.

About admin

Check Also

Trump’s Afghanistan trip has electoral facet

AT News KABUL: In reaction to the US President Donald Trump’s visit to Afghanistan, some …

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved