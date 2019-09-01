Karzai condemns Kunduz attack as ‘aliens’ efforts’ to hamper peace process

AT News Report

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai strongly condemned Taliban’s attack on Kunduz, calling it as aliens’ efforts to hamper the ongoing peace process.

Taliban fighters launched massive attacks from several points on the Kunduz city, the provincial capital early Saturday. The militants were driven back by government reinforcements.

“Unfortunately, the noble residents of Kunduz once again suffered casualties and damages from war that was imposed on them,” Karzai said Sunday in a statement.

He added that while peace negotiations are in serious point and the people of Afghanistan are impatiently waiting for the end of war and bloodshed in their country, alien hands are trying to keep war ablaze to achieve their inauspicious goals.

Karzai again called on the war parties to stop fighting, be aware of foreigners’ plots and focus on the peace efforts.