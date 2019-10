AT News Report

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai strongly condemned shelling and rocket attacks by Pakistani army on the eastern province of Kunar.

At least seven civilians including women and children were killed an injured in the attack carried out on Monday.

Karzai denounced the attacks as a clear violation of international norms and violation of Afghanistan’s national sovereignty. He called on Islamabad to stop violence and treat Afghans as neighbor, friends and brothers.