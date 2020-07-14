Home / Latest Updates / Karzai condemns terrorist attacks in Kabul, Faryab

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai strongly condemned terrorist attacks in Kabul’s district of Saroobi as well as Maimana city, provincial capital of Faryab province in the northwest.

The two attacks killed and injured a number of civilians including women and children.

Karzai expressed deep concerns over violence and civilian killings, saying such attacks were carried out by the enemies of Afghanistan’s sovereignty, peace and security.

He called on the Afghan sides of the war to immediately stop war and bloodshed in the country and accelerate efforts for peace through the intra-Afghan negotiations.

