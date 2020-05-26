Home / Latest Updates / Karzai condoles university professor’s death

Karzai condoles university professor’s death

May 26, 2020

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai expressed his sympathies and condolences over the death of Mir Hossain Shah, an intellectual and university professor.

“Late Professor Mir Hosssain Shah was one of kind lecturers, patriotic person and committed to his homeland and people, who served more than 30 years at the Kabul University and also as head of Faculty of Literature of the university,” Karzai said Tuesday in a statement.

He said that Shah wrote dozens of scientific articles and books and translated many others from foreign writers.

Karzai called Shah’s demise a “great losss”, wishing paradise for him and patience for his family and friends.

