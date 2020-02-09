Home / Latest Updates / Karzai denunciates US airstrike in Farah

AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai strongly condemned a strike conducted by the US air force in the western province of Farah.

The strike killed five civilians all shopkeepers and venders in the provincial capital.

In a statement, Karzai denounced military operations against civilians launched under any title, calling it against all international norms and principles.

He called for speeding up of peace negotiations instead of war and violence.

The former president wished paradise for the dead and patience for their loved ones.

