Karzai emphasizes on regional powers’ role on regional stability

AT News Report

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai emphasized on the cooperation by the regional powers particularly Russia and China with stability in the region.

“We all including Afghanistan, Central Asian states, and particularly the region’s great powers Russia and China to fully and closely cooperate to control situation in the region and bring economic security and stability,” Karzai addressed the Astana Club held this week in Kazakhstan’s capital.

He said that the US efforts to eliminate terrorism did not work in the past 18 years despite countless sacrifices and sufferings from the people of Afghanistan, but hoped that Washington also honestly help Kabul and other regional states in fight against Daesh terrorist group.

Karzai called for regional acts against terrorism in the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization if the foreign troops deployed in Afghanistan failed to resolve the problems.