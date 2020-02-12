Karzai hopes US-Taliban talks prompt lasting peace

AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai welcomed progresses made lately in peace negotiations between Taliban militants the US envoy for Afghanistan peace, Zalmay Khalilzad, hoping the talks get results to help peace in Afghanistan.

“The former president welcomes the significant progress in peace talks between the United States and Taliban’s Islamic Movement and hope that we the people of Afghanistan gain soon nationwide and sustainable peace and stability in our beloved country,” Karzai’s office said Wednesday in a statement.

The two sides of negotiations have got closer to finalize the peace deal. But the chief executive admits that the national unity government had not yet formed a negotiation team.

Taliban have said that they would begin the intra-Afghan talks to meet representatives from the government and political parties soon after they reach a deal with Washington.

Mojib Rahimi, Spokesman for Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, said Wednesday that they still lacked a national and political consensus to shape the negotiation team.

“Unfortunately, there is no political consensus among those in the camp of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in this regard. Certainly, progress in the negotiations requires priority for discussion about this,” Rahimi said.

Differences between government leaders and politicians in the country are the biggest reasons to delay the formation of negotiation team.

Political analysts warn a delicate opportunity made for peace would be lost if the government does not shape the delegation.