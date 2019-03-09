Karzai lends support to ongoing peace efforts

Marshal Fahim’s 5th death anniversary marked

AT News Report

KABUL: The 5th death anniversary of Marshal Mohammad Qasim Fahim, a Jihadi leader who also served as first vice president to former President Hamid Karzai, was commemorated on Saturday in Kabul with participations of a number of politicians and influential figures with other hundreds of Fahim’s supporters.

Fahim died on this day 09th March 2014, five years ago, and his death anniversary is marking every year.

Former President Hamid Karzai in his speech at the event termed Fahim a man with scene of patriotism, who did much for peace to be achieved in the country.

“He was national and peace lover figure, who struggle a lot for a peaceful Afghanistan,” the former president added.

Karzai also lends support to the ongoing peace efforts brokered by US to bring an end the long time war in the country. “We fully back efforts for Afghan peace by any country.”

He said the current war have been imposed on Afghans, that’s why he support peace efforts which is also underway in national level to move towards a lasting peace with preservation of past achievements.

“We must strive hard to reach peace to put a halt to sacrifices of Afghan youths and the security forces.”

Justly peace is a priority for us, said Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah at the same event with hope that Afghanistan would be peaceful one day, where no terrorist groups have presence here and the Afghan people live with security and stability.

Moreover, High Peace Council Head Mohammad Karim Khalili said that Afghans are favoring peace more than anyone, and desperately waiting for it, but a “dignify one”.

He said the Afghans will never go to the past area of Taliban Emirate—his anxiety is coming into sight when peace talks between US and Taliban members entered to its 13th days on Saturday, where according to Taliban, they are engaged in extensive discussions.

At least 200 Afghan youths have been killed on daily basis from both warring parties, he said, highlighting an honorable peace to be prevailed.

A prominent Jehadi leader Abdul Rab Rasoul Sayyaf also favored peace talks. “Afghans demand peace, and it is their right, but we want such peace to respect our sovereignty with persevering the national unity.”

Likewise, Deputy for National Directorate of Security (NDS) and Son of Late Marshal Fahim, Qasim Fahim, pointing toward his father’s efforts for peace, has called on Taliban group to join peace process in a bid to live in a peaceful country.

Marshal Fahim was first vice president to Hamid Karzai when he died at his home in Kabul due to illness.