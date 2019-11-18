Karzai meets foreign ambassadors, discusses peace process

AT News Report

KABUL: The role of women throughout the Afghan peace process with the Taliban has been so far significant. There have been three rounds of intra-Afghan talks conducted between the Afghan political elites and the Taliban delegation. Two of them were in Moscow and the third one in Doha, where women were part of all these intra-Afghan dialogues and negotiations and played a considerable role in terms of raising their voice and speaking for the women of Afghanistan.

Former President Hamid Karzai on Monday during meeting with the ambassadors of the Great Britain, Japan, Sweden and Finland as well as the UN envoy in Afghanistan, said he strongly believes in Afghan women’s participation in peace talks and other matters of the country.

During meeting, the former president discussed peace process and the ambassadors spoke on women’s part in the upcoming intra-Afghan meetings in China. They said that more women should be included in the list of negotiators.

Karzai called their request good, saying that he believed in women’s part in the peace negotiations and other matters. Karzai said that he had always supported the suffering Afghan women to be included in making decisions about the future of their country.